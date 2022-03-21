GLENFIELD — A two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 12 in Glenfield injured at least two people, both of whom were airlifted, at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, 3-G Volunteer Fire Chief Rich E. Mclane said.
Chief Mclane said one person in the car suffered two broken legs, and a broken arm and was airlifted. The extent of the other victim’s injuries were not known.
Chief Mclane wasn’t sure if there were any other injuries.
There were no fatalities, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said.
Route 12 in Lewis County was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene, and reopened around 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
