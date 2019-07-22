TURIN — A Glenfield man was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly evading a traffic stop by a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy on July 20.
Typer Spann, 20, Glenfield, was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to comply, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without headlights, failure to keep right and underage possession of alcohol.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Spann was allegedly speeding in a black car on Route 26 at 1:20 a.m. in the town of Turin and instead of stopping when a deputy tried to pull him over, he is believed to have turned off the car’s headlights and continued down Route 26.
State police located the black car a short time later on Burdick’s Crossing Road, the report said,
Mr. Spann’s blood alcohol content was discovered to be 0.12 percent, the report said.
He was issued tickets returnable at a later date to Turin Town Court.
