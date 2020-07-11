LOWVILLE — Since it’s unfair that many events have been canceled due to COVID-19 and unfair that one of the biggest summer events — the Lewis County Fair has been canceled, the fair board decided to hold a virtual fair. The UnFair Lewis County Virtual Fair was titled as a play on words, the “events” are meant to be fun and lighthearted, said Rachel Lisk, Lewis County Fair Manager.
She noted by attending the International Association of Fairs and Expos in December she gained valuable insight that was put to use in planning the UnFair fair.
At the seminars and during discussions she learned how to utilize technology to make fairs bigger and better, how to think outside of the box to increase participation in contests, how to engage a younger demographic and how to educate and promote agriculture in different ways. Since the PAUSE, the association has continued to offer information about safety precautions, social distancing and virtual fairs.
Although there have been online contests for the past month, the main UnFair fair events will take place during “fair week” July 21 to 25.
“We still wanted to feel that small town spirit and give something for people ages 3 to 99 to look forward to,” Ms. Lisk said. “So many things that we celebrate during fair week can still be done, alternatively. We can still do a baby show and the photography contest. We thought outside the box for new contests like the ‘Nailed it/Failed it’ Pinterest Contest. We thought of ways we could still enjoy the things we love about fair but still practice social distancing and not have a large gathering.”
The fair will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, with the singing of the National Anthem by Iza Lyndaker and Katherine Vito. Other online events will be a horse show video by the Nortz family, 3 p.m. Live with jeb’s and 7 p.m. Live with Kasidee and Bill.
A highlight of the opening day of the county fair is the cheese auction, which this year will be done online as a silent auction at www.charityauction.bid/cheese. The fair parade is normally a huge event attracting hundreds to line the village streets as farm equipment, fire apparatus and floats stream by for more than an hour. With social distancing and limits on gatherings this event can not occur.
However the fair organizers have come up with an alternative activity — Fair on your Stairs contest. Businesses and families throughout the county are encouraged to decorate their front steps or yards to show their favorite part of the fair. To register for judging, participants must submit their addresses by noon Tuesday July 21. During fair week the public is encouraged to drive around looking at the displays. Winners will be announced Saturday, July 25, with $100 awarded for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
“The whole idea of the UnFair Virtual Fair is to continue to celebrate and show off the hard work the people of our county work on throughout the year and to give residents something to look forward to or work towards,” Ms. Lisk said.
Another big draw to the county fair is food. To give a sense of “fair food,” several restaurants and food trucks will be set up around the area offering speciality food on select days.
Tuesday, July 21: jeb’s restaurant, 5403 Shady Ave., special fair pulled pork fries and its normal “loaded” menu available
Wednesday, July 22: NY Pizzeria, 7580 S. State St., “fair special” slice of cheese pizza and fountain drink or two slices of cheese and fountain drink.
Thursday, July 23: Squishy’s at Memories, 6218 Number 4 Road, Pulled Pork Sundae
Friday, July 24: Lamont’s Food Truck at Tractor Supply Co., 5710 Number 4 Road, burger and chili/cheese fries and drink special
Saturday, July 25: Boondocks, 3950 Route 12, Lyons Falls, sausage, peppers and onions, fried dough and strawberry shortcake
Throughout the week there will be a story walk set up at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Dairy Princess Hannah Raymond will be at Stewart’s with a giant sundae, and at 4 p.m. she will have a live online story hour.
Thursday is Senior Day with a special showing of “Driving Miss Daisy” at Valley Brook Drive-in for those 55 and older. The Gillette family will have a dairy show video online. On Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. there will be a census booth set up at the fairgrounds for those who have not filled out the form. Emergency management information also will be available.
Creative arts contests — jewelry making, knitting, crocheting, drawings, quilting and similar crafts. One entry for each craft type. Submit pictures of craft by Monday, July 20. Winners will be announced Saturday, July 25, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
Home arts contest — gardens, flowers, floral arrangements, vegetables, canning, culinary items. One entry for each subject. Submit picture of items by Monday, July 20. Winners will be announced Saturday, July 25, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
Virtual baby show — two age groups, 6 months to 1 year and 1 year to 20 months. There are three different classes for each age group, Nicest eyes, most photogenic and decorated diaper. Decorated diaper should be a photo of your child in a decorated diaper. Please include parents’ names, child’s name and birthday. Max of three pictures can be submitted by midnight Tuesday, July 21. Winners will be announced Wednesday, July 22, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
Photo contests — two age groups, youth 16 and younger and adult 17 and older. Include name, specify which age category, can include a short description of the photo. One entry per person. Entries due by noon Friday, July 24. Winners will be announced Saturday, July 25, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
Lego contest — two age categories, ages 4-9 and 10 and older. Build a unique structure using LEGO brand bricks — no kits. May be individual or team builds. Teams will be judged by the age of the oldest member. One structure per person/team. Submit pictures/video by noon Tuesday, July 21. Include name(s) and ages of builders, can include a short description of sculpture. Winners will be announced Wednesday, July 22, with $15 awarded for first place, $10 for second and $5 for third.
The UnTalent Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Post a 30- to 45-second-long video in the comments of the Untalent Show post. Anything before 9 or after 5 will be deleted. The UnFair Committee has the right to delete anything it feels is inappropriate. Cash prizes will be awarded with $20 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
Talent show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Post a 30- to 45-second-long video in the comments of the Talent Show post. Anything before 9 or after 5 will be deleted. The UnFair Committee has the right to delete anything it feels is inappropriate. Cash prizes will be awarded with $20 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
Essay contest — What does UnFair mean to you? — two age categories. Youth, younger than 16, entries should be 150 words or less. Adult, 16 and older, should be 250 or less describing what the effects of COVID-19 canceling this summer’s fair mean to you. Essays will be judged on content alone and should not be negative or contain political discussion. Entries are due by noon Tuesday, July 21. One winner from each age category will win $20. Winners announced Saturday, July 25.
Nailed it/Failed it Pinterest Contest — To enter, take a picture from Pinterest of something you want to try. Once you have completed your craft, dessert, food dish or project, take a picture of your final results and submit them with the picture of your inspiration by 11 a.m. Friday, July 24. One person will win “nailed it” and one person will win “failed it” and receive $20 each.
Coloring contest submissions are due by noon July 21. Classes for the contest are 5 and younger, 6-9, 10-13, and 14 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded with $10 for first place, $8 for second and $5 for third.
For more information go to the UnFair Fair Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheUnFairLCvirtualfair/.
