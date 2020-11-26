LOWVILLE — United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is forming a youth component of the organization which has the mission “to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in Lewis County youth by collaborating with our community to empower residents to make educated decisions about living a healthy lifestyle.”
UP! is seeking young people age 12 to 17 to join the Youth UP! Coalition.
“The Youth UP! Coalition is a wonderful opportunity to become involved within the community,” said Cassie Forbus, UP! Coalition director. “Each youth will be encouraged to use their own skills and ideas to build and grow the Youth UP! Coalition from the ground up.”
Mrs. Forbus said members of Youth UP! would plan their own events, create a blog or newsletter and be eligible to attend training events including a trip to Chicago.
“These youth would be influential in building the coalition, planning projects, activities related to drug/alcohol prevention as well as presenting to schools, peers and lawmakers to guide policies that affect our youth,” the coalition director said. “We at the UP! Coalition believe in the saying ‘nothing about us without us’ and that is why the youth coalition will be so influential in real change happening for Lewis County.”
Initially, youth will meet at least once a month, for now online, to gain leadership skills, prevention training and to establish the coalition.
“We are hoping that some of the youth will be going to Chicago in July for the CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) Mid-Year Conference to represent Lewis County and to interact with other youth making changes in their own communities,” Mrs. Forbus said. “We are looking forward to learning more from our youth and giving them a platform to amplify their voices to make effective community level change.”
The UP! Coalition has provided activities for youth such as the Zombie Run and community skate parties but the Youth UP! Coalition will give young people a greater voice in these events and help to influence decisions throughout the area and to make a difference.
Interested youth may contact Mrs. Forbus at cforbus@mvpsny.org or Travis Widrick at twidrick@mvpsny.org.
