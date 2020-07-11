UP! Coalition plans ‘Don’t be Zombie’ video contest for Lewis Co. residents

LOWVILLE — The United Prevention (UP!) Coalition of Lewis County is launching a media contest for Lewis County residents to submit their best videos online.
The “Don’t Be a Zombie” video contest is free to enter and is open to all residents of Lewis County. Videos must be 30 to 60 seconds in length and can feature teams, youth groups or individuals.
There will be a grand prize of $1,000 awarded to the team or individual who creates the winning video, $500 for second place and $400 for third place. Videos will also be posted on Facebook where the community can vote for their favorite and that winner will receive $500. All videos need to be posted to the website no later than 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6 for consideration. Winners will be announced at a Red Carpet event to be scheduled in cooperation with the Lowville Town Hall Theater in line with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The videos need to be centered around the “Don’t Be a Zombie” theme and can feature safe disposal of prescription drugs, the dangers of underage drinking, the dangers of prescription drug abuse, perception of harm by Lewis County youth or likewise. No videos of marijuana, heroin, or other illicit drug use will be considered. Videos will be judges on creativity, originality, quality and cohesion to the theme. Videos will be used online and on television as part of the coalition’s messaging and promotional material leading up to the Zombie Run in October. A full list of rules and a submission field can be found at www.uplewiscounty.org. Anyone interested in creating a video should check out the coalition’s Facebook, TikTok and Instagram pages to see example and to get information and statistics related to Lewis County alcohol and prescription drug abuse. Cassie Forbus, coalition coordinator can be reached at 315-376-2321 or at cforbus@mvpsny.org for further questions in regard to the contest.
The mission of the United Prevention (UP!) Coalition is to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in Lewis County youth by collaborating with our community to empower residents to make educated decisions about living a healthy lifestyle.
