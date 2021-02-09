LOWVILLE — In line with its mission “to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Lewis County youth by collaborating with our community to empower residents to make educated decisions about living a healthy lifestyle,” the United Prevention (UP!) Coalition of Lewis County recently reviewed a survey of area students.
Responses to the survey, sponsored by Mountain View Prevention Services, came from four of the five Lewis County school districts. The 2020 data reflected the views of 607 students as compared to 906 in the previous survey. Besides the lack of responses from the one school due to the pandemic, a county-wide population decrease was credited.
In the survey, students in grades eight through 12 were asked anonymously about their uses of illegal drugs, alcohol, tobacco products, vaping and abuse of prescription drugs.
In addition, risk factors such as availability to substances and other issues such as gambling, teen pregnancy and firearm availability were touched upon. Questions about suicide prevention were added to the 2020 survey and according to UP! Coalition coordinator, “the results were surprising.”
The data shows that 90% of the students in grades eight to 12 had seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous 12 months, however only 3% actually followed through on the attempts.
“The Prevention Needs Assessment to help us make action plans throughout the year,” Cassie Forbus, UP! Coalition Coordinator said. “For instance, the increases in alcohol in grades eight and 10, we are now more acutely aware and we can make special interventions to target that group specifically. We use data to see if our interventions and activities have been effective throughout the year, if there is something that we can do differently, or are the activities we have done valuable to making lasting community level change. COVID definitely put a crazy monkey-wrench in our plans and ‘normal’ activities, as well as the data, but it was important to collect it this year to see how our youth may be dealing with the pandemic.”
Data from current Prevention Needs Assessment along with observations of the coalition members will be put on the UP! Coalition website at https://uplewiscounty.org/ as well as links on Facebook, Instagram and other social media as well to direct people to the report. Statistics for prescription drugs and vaping, newly added to the survey, were based on two years.
The coalition coordinator warned, “The report itself is a bit bulky and contains vasts amounts of data.”
To help understand the data and for community members to find ways to help create drug free environments for youth, presentations are available.
“We are also presenting to agencies and community groups,” Mrs. Forbus said. “If anyone is wanting to have a presentation, I will be happy to schedule that via Zoom or in person following public health guidelines.”
In addition, representatives of the UP! Coalition will meet with the administration of each participating school to share school-level data.
“They decide after that what they will do with the information presented, and we will only share aggregate county data with the public,” Mrs. Forbus said.
Until the end of February, United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is also conducting an online drug prevention survey for members of the community. To take the UP! Coalition Drug Prevention Survey visit https://uplewiscounty.org/. The surveys aid the organization in tailoring programs to the needs of the community.
