LOWVILLE — Social distancing has caused many to “think outside the box and to engage in a new way.” For Cassie Forbus, coordinator for United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County — UP!, this was the reasoning behind taking to the internet to spread the organization’s message.
The organization aims to reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs by county youth by empowering residents to make educated decisions about living a healthy lifestyle.
In the past, the organization has spread its message through community events for youth and adults such as the Zombie Run in the fall and skate parties this winter.
With future events on pause, the organization’s leaders decided to take steps to increase its online presence to engage youth, parents and community members.
Throughout the month of April they will post on the organization’s website https://uplewiscounty.org/; Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UPCoalitionLC/; Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok in order to engage youth, sponsor small contests and even go live for interactive discussions.
Starting Wednesday, members of the coalition will take to the World Wide Web each day to talk about alcoholism and underage drinking in recognition of April as Alcohol Awareness Month. This year’s theme for the awareness month is “Connecting the Dots: Opportunities for Recovery.”
Scheduled events for the UP! online presence includes:
Sundays: Statistics Sunday. Brief, uplifting statistics about local, state and national underage alcohol use
Mondays: Motivational Quote Monday. Quotes for teens, youth and families who may be in recovery or thinking about recovery
Tuesdays: “Taco” ‘Bout it Tuesday. Coalition members will go live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as make a TikTok video with questions and answers about underage drinking
Wednesdays: Brain Fact Wednesday. Post developmental and scientific facts related to drinking on the undeveloped adolescent brain
Thursdays: Alternative Options Thursday. “Mock” tail recipes, relaxation techniques, tips for saying no and other things to help with recovery and prevention
Fridays: Video Impact Friday. Links to videos that are inspirational or video impact statements from teens/victims of underage drinking
Saturdays: Social Norm Challenge Saturday. Have a contest asking for youth in Lewis County to post pictures, tag us and show the specifics/local conditions. Coalition members will ask a question and viewers can respond.
“The United Prevention (UP!) Coalition of Lewis County remains dedicated to providing information and community engagement even in these uncertain times,” Mrs. Forbus said.
“As such our prevention efforts have moved into innovative and new areas and we are excited to continue to engage our youth and community members all over the county in new ways. We hope that by reaching out on all our various social media platforms we can garner new interest and make lasting and positive youth-led changes in the rates of underage drinking and prescription drug abuse here in Lewis County.”
According to Mrs. Forbus, the organization plans to continue utilizing these social media platforms and marketing more in the future, even as the crisis abates.
“We have used our platforms a bit in the past, but not to the extent we would like,” she said. “This event has laser focused us on the need to reach the youth where they are and we will continue to do so.”
