UPDATE:
LOWVILLE — According to Pamela Dixon, spokesperson for Jefferson Community College, the graduation ceremony for the second round of the free construction class at the Lewis County JCC Education Center scheduled for 1 p.m. today has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19, although classes and a number of events are continuing as scheduled on the college’s main campus in Watertown.
The reason this ceremony was singled out for cancellation was because the college expected about 100 people to attend, according to an email from Ms. Dixon and college officials are trying to “reduce population density” as recommended in state protocols to prevent spread of the virus.
There have not been any cases of COVID-19 found in Lewis or Jefferson county as of yet.
LOWVILLE — Students in the second free construction class held at the Lewis County JCC Education Center will graduate and receive their certificates in a ceremony on Thursday.
The 27 people that successfully completed the course learned work-site safety, basic carpentry techniques and tools, and skills involved in getting a job from resume writing to interviewing during 400 hours of combined hands-on and classroom learning between Oct. 21 and March 6.
Instructors for the course this year were graduates of the program last year — Casey R. Smith, who became a certified instructor for the National Center for Construction Education and Research because of his experience in the course, and Samuel A. Moran, who became a certified performance evaluator for this second session.
Students were provided the course free of application or tuition fees and were also given a stipend to cover transportation costs, all materials including text books and those to construct class projects and a complete set of hand tools with a tool belt.
“What we are trying to give people here is much more valuable than college credit,” Mrs. Morris said of her program. “We’re giving them skills, not college loans.”
She acknowledges the importance of college but believes helping people to find their way to skilled employment can open the door to college courses and degrees down the line, too.
The course, offered through the collaboration of Jefferson Community College and the National Center for Construction Education and Research, was funded by a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Labor awarded to the college in January.
Additional support came from Associated Builders and Contractors, BCA Architects and Engineers, Black Horse Group Contractors, Blackstone Electric, Con Tech, Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Jake’s Lawn Care, Lawman Heating and Cooling, Northern Glass, Northern Tier Contracting, Purcell Construction and Structural Associates.
The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the fabrication lab at the Education Center, 7399 East Road.
For more information, call the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-2233 or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.
