BRANTINGHAM — The blaze at the Coachlight Inn was fought from all sides by four fire departments Wednesday evening.
The owner stood by under a large pine tree with a friend, watching as heavy equipment was used to tear the metal roof from the wooden walls of the structure so firefighters could inundate the fire with water, sending massive plumes of smoke.
Crews responding to the fire at Coach Light Inn in Brantingham tonight. This clip was taken by reporter Julie Abbass, who was at the scene: pic.twitter.com/BkeAzyhBO9— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) March 12, 2020
“I only had enough time to grab a guitar given to me by a friend that died recently and a few other things,” said Robert V. Doney, owner of the restaurant on Partridgeville Road.
He could only remember the last name, O’Rourke, of the person that knocked on the door of his home situated behind the restaurant.
“He asked if maybe me or my wife had something cooking in there because he saw some smoke, but you know, we’re usually close on Wednesdays,” said Mr. Doney, “By the time I got my shoes on and got out there, there was smoke coming from both ends of the place.”
Mr. Rourke called 911 while Mr. Doney moved his Jeep and truck out of the way and grabbed the few items he could.
“That O’Rourke, he even thought to turn the gas off. I think he might of said he was a volunteer firefighter whereever he’s from,” Mr. Doney said.
The call into emergency dispatch just after 5 p.m. and by 8 p.m., the blaze was in full force as it caught air as each roof panel was pulled off the structure, each wall torn down.
Mr. Doney said Lewis County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue Director Robert MacKenzie brought everything he could save for the couple out of the building while the fire was still in the attic and brought the items to him as he stood outside.
“Everyone. Mr. McKenzie, all of these guys, they have been so great to us,” Mr. Doney said.
Mr. McKenzie said it was too soon to tell what caused the fire and to confirm where it started, but, he said, “That’s what we’re trying to get to.”
Mr. Doney, originally from Lowville, returned to the area after learning the restaurant business while working at the Daytona Speedway in Florida. He and his wife Shelley N. Doney, originally from Connecticut, have been running the Inn for the past 30 years.
Fans of the establishment were already reaching out to the Doney’s on social media.
“The Coachlight was the place I loved to be in when I could, not just for the amazing food you prepared with your hearts for people, but mostly the conversations we have while in there. The jokes. The laughs. Just everything,” wrote Patricia Austin on the Coachlight’s Facebook page.
The devastated building is insured, Mr. Doney said, and there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Firefighters from the 3-G, Martinsburg, Lyons Falls and Turin Volunteer Fire Departments battled the blaze for hours before it could be subdued.
Lewis County Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s deputies, the State Police and National Grid also helped at the scene.
