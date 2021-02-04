LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued another travel advisory beginning at 9:04 a.m. Thursday in anticipation of snow-covered roads.
The office recommends driving with caution in case the road conditions become hazardous.
All of Lewis County is included in the advisory.
