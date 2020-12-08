LOWVILLE — Due to a positive COVID-19 case and mandatory quarantine, the Lewis County clerk has temporarily suspended all in-person services at the county Department of Motor Vehicles office.
The suspension began Monday and will last for 14 days until test results are returned, or if quarantine time comes to an end.
Customers who had scheduled an appointment during this time frame will be contacted by staff and will be rescheduled in various over flow days set aside for events such as this.
Using the DMV customer log, Department of Public Health staff will contact persons who visited the office and are at potential risk.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff is my top priority,” County Clerk Jake Moser said.
The staff will continue to do mail and drop box because of the essential nature of the department, he said, but “out of an abundance of caution for the public, we will not be allowing anybody Inside to do in-person transactions. I am working closely with Public Health to determine when we can safely re-open in-person appointments to our office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.