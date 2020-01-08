0108200920a_Burst01.jpg
Buy Now

Tractor-trailers struggle Wednesday to get up State Route 26 coming out of the village of Lowville. Extreme caution is recommended leaving and coming into the village on this route. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Lewis County.

Caution is still advised as hazardous driving conditions could be encountered due to blowing snow and snow covered roads.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.