HARRISVILLE — State police have identified the man who died in a head-on crash in the town of Diana on Thursday evening as 19-year-old Dylan C. Richards, of Harrisville.
According to a release, at around 4:40 p.m., a 2010 Ford pickup truck, operated by Kevin W. Martin, 63, Carthage, was traveling south on Route 3 when he noticed a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Mr. Richards, cross over into his lane as he was traveling north on Route 3, attempting to pass another uninvolved vehicle.
Mr. Martin swerved his vehicle in an attempt to avoid striking the Jeep, however the vehicles collided head on. Mr. Richards was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Martin, and his 63-year-old passenger, Robert Ayers, were transported to Carthage Area Hospital, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
