UPDATE: The warning has been lifted as of 2:55 p.m. Wednesday.
LOWVILLE — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Lewis County. The warning will remain in effect until 2 p.m.
According to the weather service, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Redfield, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 50 mph.
Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville and Turin should expect impact.
Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph. Penny size hail is also expected.
“For your protection,” the weather service notice reads, “move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”
