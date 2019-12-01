LOWVILLE — An overnight blaze at a home in the village resulted in one occupant being taken to the hospital and the fate of two others not yet known.
Billowing smoke was visible in the night sky as multiple fire departments arrived at the scene.
According to the news release by Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie, the village fire department responded to the house fire at 7525 South State Street just before midnight Saturday.
After battling flare-ups of the fire throughout the night, firefighters were able to completely contain the blaze and leave the scene early Sunday morning, when the state and county investigators began looking into its cause.
Drones were flown over the devastated — but still standing — structure to determine if it was safe for investigators to continue inside the structure.
Fire departments from New Bremen, Martinsburg and Castorland assisted at the scene along with the Lewis County Origin and Cause team, the Sheriff’s office, state police and the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control fire investigators.
National Grid and the American Red Cross were also summoned to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.