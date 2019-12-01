Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. High 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.