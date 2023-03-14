LOWVILLE — A Utica man has been charged with felony drug possession after being arrested on a sealed indictment warrant in a Lewis County Drug Task Force sting.
Ronnie D. Lewis, 46, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Friday with felony third-degree possession of a controlled substance in addition to charges included in the indictment — two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance.
According to a task force news release with additional details from Sgt. Richard Knight, Mr. Lewis was driving on Route 12 in the town of Leyden when Deputy Andrew Waite and K-9 Winnie pulled him over after the issue of a “be on the lookout” call — or BOLO — from the task force.
Mr. Lewis was taken to the county Public Safety Building on the warrant issued in county court and was allegedly found to have 24 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale and $2,168 and cash when he was searched.
He was held without bail because of three prior felony convictions and arraigned on the charges in the indictment by Judge Daniel R. King in county court on Tuesday.
Bail was set at $1,000 cash, $2,000 bond or $9,000 partially secured bond.
