WEST TURIN — A Utica man was flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse on Wednesday evening after being involved in a snowmobile accident.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Scott M. Inman, 47, “failed to negotiate a curve” on the Michigan Mills Road trail, resulting in his snowmobile crashing into a tree beside the trail at about 7:30 p.m.
Mr. Inman was flown by Mercy Flight to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.
State police, Constableville Fire and Ambulance and Lewis County Search and Rescue worked with deputies at the scene.
The accident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.