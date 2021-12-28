LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Planning Department, led by Casandra Buell, is getting creative about how to fill gaps left by conventional bus routes in a rural context, while helping local businesses find people for hard-to-fill shifts.
“Quarterly, before COVID, we met with the Lewis County Transportation Task Force that is made up of multiple human service agencies and transportation services ... and we put our heads together to figure out where the gaps are,” Mrs. Buell said. “One of the services that came up is looking into van pool services.”
A survey of residents and businesses verified the need for public transportation focused on shift workers in the county, so the planning team got to work.
In July, the bid was awarded to the Commute with Enterprise program run by the Enterprise car rental company, but the process for that company to get operating authority from the state Department of Transportation is taking longer than anticipated. A contract can’t be signed to start the service until the state process is completed.
The system works much like traditional car pooling in which the vehicles — usually late model minivans or regular passenger vans, according to the Commute with Enterprise website — are leased by the county with participants in the van pool having the option to take turns driving.
“It’s really for workforce employment services — anybody that has a working schedule that doesn’t fit with public transportation or where public transportation does not fit with their living location,” Mrs. Buell said. “The manufacturers, everybody is struggling with labor shortages right now, so if this is a way we can help bridge many of the gaps that are there for transportation, we’re more than willing to do it.”
Employers with a significant number of shift workers, like the Lewis County Health System and Kraft Heinz, will be among the first contacted about the service. Many had shown interest in a van pool option in the preliminary stages of the process.
Word of mouth is expected to be a driving force among people who work the same or similar shifts at businesses near each other in Lowville and other parts of the county.
The one-year pilot program will be primarily paid for with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act funding, but there may be some contribution — estimated to be between 20% and 30% — from employers depending on the demand for the service and funding availability.
Robert Bucci, a new team member in the county planning department, is tasked with keeping up with and growing the public transportation department, including the van pool service.
“I think it’s great that Lewis County does have (public transportation as) an option,” Mr. Bucci said. “Most rural areas don’t have this resource available to them. I think with the van service we’re going to be able to target more as well. We’re interested to get our ridership up for those that do have those odd shift hours.”
The service will be specifically for employment purposes during the first year, but Mrs. Buell said the department is open to considering the van pool option for other needs that may become apparent in the future.
“If this pilot does work out and we do see that ... there is an existing need, riders are using it and the companies show that this is really helping, if we can extend that pilot to a permanent system with Commute with Enterprise, then we would be happy to look at the other possibilities, too,” she said.
Once the necessary permissions are granted by the DOT, the van pool pilot will go until Dec. 31, 2022, when the CARES Act funding expires, Mrs. Buell said. Federal transit funding will be tapped after that.
“Hopefully the manufacturers, the hospital, the food service providers — any business that has off hours or (employees who) just can’t get to work — we hope this will bridge that gap for them and give them the access that they need,” she said.
