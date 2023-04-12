LOWVILLE — The Lowville Farm and Craft Market will hold a meeting for existing as well as interested new vendors at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Nichols Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
The market is held Saturdays in the Forest Park Pavilion from June until October, weather permitting. It’s held initially from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but starts an hour later in the fall. During the Beaver Camp Auction and the Lewis County Fair the market is moved to the Tractor Supply parking lot.
The market has vendors selling local fresh produce, baked goods, meat products, goat cheese products, plants, cheeses, flowers, maple syrup, jams and jellies as well as a variety of crafts. Direct sales are not allowed. All crafts should be at least 75% homemade. The rules, prices and contact information will be provided at the meeting.
