Lowville market vendors discussion set Saturday

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Farm and Craft Market will hold a meeting for existing as well as interested new vendors at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Nichols Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.

Returning or new vendors who cannot make the meeting may send a private message through the market’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lowvillefarmandcraftmarket.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.