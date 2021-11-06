LOWVILLE — The Lowville American Legion Post 162 will give full military honors to those who have served in any branch of the armed services in a Veterans Day Ceremony.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Park in the center of the village, a formal 21 gun salute by the county’s Military Honor Guard will follow an opening tribute speech given by local Legion Post Commander Lee Hinkleman.
Following the ceremony, gatherings to honor veterans will be held at the VFW Post 6912 at 7752 W. State St., the Marine Corps League Detachment 754 at 7429 Route 12 and the Legion at 5383 Dayan St.
For more information, call the Legion at 315-376-3712.
