VFW to feed first responders and veterans

LOWVILLE — In celebration of Armed Forces Day the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 is offering a free spaghetti dinner for veterans, first responders and Lewis County General Hospital staff.
The event, which is not open to the public, will be held Friday, May 15, in the post parking lot, 7744 W State St,, starting at 3 p.m. To have a meal delivered, call 315-376-2733 after 1 p.m. on the day of the dinner.
