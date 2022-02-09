COPENHAGEN — The village board took the first step toward bringing the fire department under its control during its February meeting Wednesday night.
After years without any oversight, financial or otherwise, the board will be including the Copenhagen Fire Department in the village budget, starting with the fire protection contract money collected this year from the towns of Denmark, Harrisburg, Pinckney and Champion.
“The way that we’ve handled that money in the past is really not OK,” said Trustee Kimberly Vogt, who proposed a resolution stating that the contract money would be kept, put into the village’s budget as revenue and allocated to the fire department out of the approved budget through dedicated line items decided on in the upcoming budget workshop.
The village is following the legal advice of Candace Randall, of Campany, McArdle & Randall, Lowville, the new attorney helping to address issues raised by state audits that were critical of the fire department’s finances and safety practices.
Trustee Gerald Snyder, who is also on the fire department board, spoke out against including the fire department’s budget in the overall village budget like the Department of Public Works.
“I think until our new lawyer gets a chance to speak to our (the fire department) lawyer, I’m getting a conflict back and forth. We had a meeting with our (fire department) lawyer the other night and he said what you’re saying right there is completely illegal,” Mr. Snyder said. “Until I get a firm thing what’s legal and what’s not, I’m not voting on this stuff. He said you have no right. Contract money goes to the fire department and they spend it as they see fit after they get it. It’s their money … I’m only saying what the lawyer said.”
Because Mr. Snyder and Mayor Mark Souva are both members of the fire department, Ms. Randall explained to them that they are not allowed to vote on budget issues for the fire department.
The budget decision passed with Mrs. Vogt and Trustee Shareef Stokely voting in favor and Trustee Benjamin Shambo voting against the finance management change.
Mr. Souva expressed concerns about a “corporate” member of the fire department being included on the list of drill team members that go to events to officiate races, although the firematics team is no longer allowed to compete.
Corporate members of the department are involved with fundraising, primarily for the drill team in the past. They are not insured as regular members of the fire department.
Fire Chief T.J. Williams said that the person on the roster that is a corporate member only goes to the events as a secretary and does not go onto the firematics track, instead remaining in the van.
According to the mayor, however, corporate members are not cleared to go to events because of liability issues with insurance.
Although the fire department has been operating with the understanding that it is a corporate entity because it was registered as such in the 1950s, the incorporation does not appear to have been renewed.
“Currently the village holds their (the fire department’s) insurance policy. If they’re acting as a corporation they should have their own insurance policy and it would come off the village’s liability.” Ms. Randall said. “But that’s not how it stands now.”
Mr. Snyder said the department is in the renewal process but Mrs. Vogt countered that it was her understanding that an amendment to the incorporation filing was being made, not a renewal.
The village attorney said she is further investigating how the fire department believes it is set up.
Although the intention after the village’s special meeting held on Jan. 25 to discuss the audits was to be able to present a draft of new regulations and guidelines governing the fire department during this month’s meeting, they were not yet prepared.
The board also approved a letter Ms. Randall is sending to the fire department’s attorney noting specifically that “it is our understanding that the fire department is a village department” and asking for the policies and procedures for the department.
According to the latest roster which was among the information the fire department supplied the village since the special meeting, the department’s board consists of 13 members, 11 of whom are active firefighters and two of whom are corporate members. The roster lists an additional 14 active firefighters and six corporate members.
