COPENHAGEN — The village board of trustees will hold an organizational meeting prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 11 at the village municipal building, 9915 Route 12.
The in-person meeting will also be viewable on Zoom, accessible through the village website www.copenhagen.racog.org. There is no open forum.
A transcript of the meeting will be provided at a later date on the village’s website.
