LOWVILLE — The race is on for village mayor after the deadline for petitions passed this week.
Political parties are not involved with the village elections. Each candidate runs independently and chooses a “party” name that will appear on the ballot with them.
Mayor Joseph G. Beagle of the Bear Party will compete for votes against Kathleen L. “Kae” Young of the Reboot the Village Party during the March 21 election for the next four-year mayoral and trustee terms beginning April 1.
Two candidates will be on the ballot for the two trustee positions up for grabs: Trustee Timothy Widrick, of the For a Better Village Party and newcomer Anthony “Tony” Adsit of the Average American Party.
Village residents can cast their votes beginning at noon at the Lowville Municipal Building, 5535 Bostwick St. Polls close at 9 p.m.
In the November election, all of the elected positions at the county level — district attorney, sheriff, treasurer, clerk and legislator for all 10 districts — are up for grabs.
District Attorney Leanne K. Moser, Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, Treasurer Eric Virkler, Clerk Jake Moser, District 8 Legislator Lawrence Dolhof and District 5 Legislator Richard Chartrand have announced that they plan to run for reelection.
District 1 Legislator Phil Hathway announced his retirement at the end of last year. Herbert Frost III will be seeking to fill that post.
It is not yet clear what other incumbent candidates will run again for their positions.
Petitions to run for office as a candidate for a political party can be picked up from the Lewis County Board of Elections at 7550 S. State St. beginning on Feb. 28.
Completed petitions must be submitted between April 3 and 6 following all of the criteria with the number of signatures outlined in information provided on the election board’s page at www.lewiscounty.org.
Primary dates have not yet been confirmed.
For more information, call 315-376-5329.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.