LOWVILLE — Sitting legislator Lisa Virkler, who has served 1½ terms for District 2 covering the village of Croghan and most of the town, is running against Croghan Town Board member Thomas Kalamas in the Republican primary on Tuesday. As with most of the other four contested legislator races, the future of the Rails to Trails project, county spending, as well as public health needs and efficiency are among the topics that have the candidates’ focus.
LISA R. VIRKLER, 36
LIVES IN: Beaver Falls
EDUCATION: Nazareth University- Bachelor of Science, Nursing
EXPERIENCE: Legislator — District 2, 3 years
Health and Human Services Committee — chairperson, 2 years
Samaritan Medical Center — nursing supervisor, 2.5 years
Lewis County Health System — registered nurse, 4 years
Travel nurse - Florida/Connecticut/New York/Colorado, 7 years
WHAT SURPRISED HER MOST ABOUT BEING ON THE BOARD
Before applying for the legislator seat vacated mid-term by her predecessor, Mrs. Virkler was concerned she might be expected “to be a ‘yes man’” and may not have the opportunity to make a difference, especially being that she would have to leave the job she loved at Lewis County Health System to become a legislator. Almost immediately, however, because of the pandemic, her viewpoint was valued and heard because of her health care background.
“It made me realize we do have the ability to change things, to steer things, to make a difference and better our community, and I was not expecting that,” she said. “In Lewis County, because we are smaller and so close knit, even smaller solutions make such a big impact and being in the room, being a voice — it is impactful.”
WHAT SHE BRINGS TO THE BOARD
Fourteen years of experience as a nurse; insight as a mother “raising the next generation of Lewis County residents;” and a focus on more efficient decision making on the board by “not kicking things down the line — that’s not being a good steward,” are some of her contributions to the board so far.
Because of the high rates of obesity, suicide and addiction in the county, Mrs. Virkler believes “it is important to have people who understand the health care aspect of it with a medical background … I have been doing this for a long time in several different settings and I bring that wealth of knowledge and expertise.”
In response to those who say she does not have time to dedicate to being legislator because she is a working mother, she says she has already been proven she has the time and focus to dedicate to the county because she’s been doing for three years.
“I moved back here for a reason and I want to keep it a wonderful place for my children, for my children’s children. Who better to do that than somebody who is engaged with the community?” she said. “Boards are best when they are diverse and I think that I offer unique perspectives on multiple levels that are crucial to the board’s discussions.”
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mrs. Virkler said she voted in favor of the county’s purchase of the rail corridor based on the information provided so the county can at least maintain the corridor for future use — which has not been done in a long time — and can do away with right-of-way fees for municipalities and farmers that cross the railways or go under them with things like water or sewer infrastructure.
“Those two things alone make it a win for me,” she said.
She also believes because the corridor in her district is ‘absolutely beautiful” it holds tremendous potential. She does not see a place for motorized recreation on them because of the prevalence of runners and bicyclists, especially in the area around the school.
Mrs. Virkler says planning for the project will be based on a number of discussions with neighboring land owners and organizations like the Railroad Museum and the local cycling club, to ensure the corridor benefits the most people with the least amount of negative impact.
“I can’t wait to sit with people who are very dedicated to our community and hear all the ideas that they have for it because at the end of the day, they are going to be the ones putting energy and effort into these projects to make them successful,” she said.
COUNTY SPENDING
“The role of legislators is to determine what the county cares about and needs and what we want to invest in. We are a very fiscally conservative board and we have policies to keep us that way, which has given us a healthy fund balance to keep for a rainy day,” she said. “I think we do spend our money wisely and we have department heads that are very budget conscious.” Mrs. Virkler said the county is fortunate to also have revenue from renewable energy projects that enable more “investment in services and economic development in our community.”
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Mrs. Virkler is proud of the county’s work to bring awareness of and support services for mental health issues and she hopes to continue those efforts, noting the massive need.
“It’s kind of like that old joke, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’ At least we’re investing time and energy into mental health and I think that’s huge. I’m really proud of that,” she said.
WHAT’S NEXT
Forwarding the Complete Streets program that will help to make population centers more walkable is another project that Mrs. Virkler would like to see to fruition.
“Studies have shown that when you have ‘complete streets’ it does bring communities together and it can make communities more healthy because you know, healthy isn’t just about weight. Healthy means more active, more engaged in your community,” she said.
She would also like to “take a more active role in our hospital to help it move forward after this renovation and really continue to be a great place to work and get care, which it is. I’m very passionate about that. I think it’s a great resource for our community.”
THOMAS KALAMAS, 65
LIVES IN: Croghan
EDUCATION: Beaver River High School
BOCES — Industrial and residential wiring
Many college courses leadership, optimization, methodology
EXPERIENCE: Croghan Town Board
Consultant — Cream cheese and dairy prepossessing
Kraft — 35 years (Retired, 2013)
REASON FOR RUNNING FOR LEGISLATOR
Mr. Kalamas said he was encouraged by friends to apply for the District 2 vacancy in 2019 when the previous legislator resigned, but he was not aware of the deadline and turned his application in too late. He knew from that time that he wanted to run for the office in this election cycle.
“I see a lot of opportunities in the county and I thrive on the challenge to improve it and make life better for everybody,” said Mr. Kalamas.
He said he is not running against any of the projects underway and also not because of the Rails to Trails project.
“That’s the political part I try to stay away from. I sit and listen and talk to people, but I try to keep a separation from that.”
WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE BOARD
“I’m a problem solver who can make things more efficient and give growth to something,” he said. How to do that? Mr. Kalamas said through “update and growth. Do not sit stagnant.”
Mr. Kalamas said he will bring his ability to make connections and find efficiencies to the county as well as his district through the county.
He believes it is important to get a first-hand understanding of how each county department works to make informed decisions, so he will try to do things like a ride-along with a sheriff’s deputy.
He has already been working with some county departments to make the town of Croghan’s operations more efficient like GIS mapping infrastructure and creating a more efficient equipment replacement schedule.
HIS VIEW ON THE ROLE OF LEGISLATORS
“Fiscal responsibility, enhancing shared services that a lot of people may not even realize exist and supporting my district, but other districts, too.”
CHANGES HE WOULD LIKE TO MAKE
Mr. Kalamas said he would like to incorporate some of the efficiency and leadership processes like “change management” from the private sector into the boardroom to prevent things like significant numbers of change orders for construction projects in order to ensure budgets are followed and projects run smoothly.
“I would say (the county) may need a little tweaking, but it needs to slow down a little bit... that’s part of the change management thing,” he said. “It’s really getting all the people on the same sheet of music.”
In general, Mr. Kalamas said making changes in processes is “like turning a big ship. You can’t just turn it on a dime. Point it in the right trajectory and let it slowly follow.”
RAILS TO TRAILS
“I’m an avid snowmobiler. Would I love to be able to go from Croghan right to the Fairgrounds? Absolutely, but that’s my personal opinion. With that, I think the county mentioned that it isn’t one size fits all for the different pieces (of the rail corridor) … there’s got to be a lot of thought and if that comes up to a public vote, maybe that’s the more proper approach,” said Mr. Kalamas.
He said he does not “support the ATVs on it — and I’m an ATV lover and I’m a UTV lover” because ATV’s are “tough to manage already and now they’re going to be in isolated areas and there’s no strategy for emergency access.” He said that by allowing them on the new trails “you’re inviting something in that you can’t handle.”
“These can be really emotional issues … it might be good for the county to just step back because if you let people step back and think through it, (the project) could bring good opportunities.”
As examples, Mr. Kalamas said the Museum could potentially negotiate a loop track be built for them instead of to Lowville or landowners could have the sections of corridor through their properties turned over to them with an agreement that they allow snowmobile clubs to use the corridor in the winter as an “out of the box” idea.
WHAT’S NEXT
“I’d like to see the sustainable farming thing happen. That’s my kind of passion.” he said, referencing the suggestions in the Sustainable Farming study to foster the creation of a value-added dairy product manufacturing facility.
Mr. Kalamas also sees an opportunity for the county to help address the sewer operator shortage by potentially having a county employee that makes the checks at municipalities.
