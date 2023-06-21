LOWVILLE — Sitting legislator Lisa Virkler, who has served 1½ terms for District 2 covering the village of Croghan and most of the town, is running against Croghan Town Board member Thomas Kalamas in the Republican primary on Tuesday. As with most of the other four contested legislator races, the future of the Rails to Trails project, county spending, as well as public health needs and efficiency are among the topics that have the candidates’ focus.

LISA R. VIRKLER, 36

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.