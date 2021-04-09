CROGHAN — For the second year in a row, the Oswegatchie Educational Center will hold its annual AdironDuck Race virtually.
“The AdironDuck Race is the perfect opportunity for Oswegatchie and the Lewis County community to work together to make the community a better place,” said Bill Waite, the center’s program director and the race’s “Duck Master General.”
The rubber ducks will be dumped into the Oswegatchie River at 11 a.m. April 25. At this time due to the amount of attendance for outdoor gatherings set at 200, it will only be a virtual event. However the determination of whether to open to a limited amount of spectators will be made the week prior to the event.
Ducks, at a cost of $10 each may be purchased online at http://www.adironduckrace.com/. Along with the purchase of ducks, buyers may designate an FFA Chapter to receive credit for the sale. The chapters receive 50% in “Duck Bucks.”
There are FFA Chapters at Carthage, Lowville, Beaver River and South Lewis high schools. Duck Bucks can be used anytime in the next 12 months for purchases made at Oswegatchie. This includes summer camp fees, winter weekends, store purchases and Environmental Science Learning Programs.
Cash prizes are awarded for the first 15 duck finishers with $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second, $600 for third and fourth, $500 for fifth and sixth, $300 for seventh and eighth, $300 for ninth and a $300 Walmart gift card for 10th. For 12th place, $150 cash will be awarded and $100 cash for 13th and 14th places. A $100 gift certificate from Buckingham Hardware and Great Outdoors will be awarded for 15th place.
More prizes will be added before race day. To donate, call 315-346-1222 or email wwaite@oswegatchie.org.
The title sponsor for the duck race is Farm Credit East, ACA.
A limited number of silver ducks will compete in the Silver Duck Dash, sponsored by Purcell Construction. At a cost of $50 each, the owner of the first silver duck to cross the finish line will win $2,500 and the second place will receive a handcrafted bracelet from Lisa Nortz’s Silver Bench, a $425 value. Proceeds from the sale of the 270 silver ducks will go to the Capital CAMPaign Project.
If a silver duck is the first finisher, the owner will be awarded both top prizes for a total of $4,500.
Mr. Waite said the cost of the yellow ducks was raised to $10 this year so the amount raised is about the same as it was last year and he predicts the total funds will be comparable to the 2020 race.
Last year, 9,666 yellow ducks and 250 silver ducks raced with $61,030 raised with duck sales and $9,500 in donated prize money and $3,900 prize money awarded. “Duck Bucks” totaling $24,487 went to FFA chapters, and $12,600 was raised for the Capital CAMPaign.
