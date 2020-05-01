Virtual youth tractor safety program offered

LOWVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is sponsoring a Virtual Youth Tractor Certification Course. Federal law requires the certification program for any youth under the age of 16 who plans on operating a tractor off the property.
The National Safe Tractor & Machinery Operation program will be offered for youth between the ages of 14-15 years of age. Youth already certified in tractor operation are welcome to sign up for a refresher course. The online course curriculum will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays May 19 through June 23. The $23.50 program fee may be paid by check to CCE of Lewis County with Tractor Safety in the memo line.
The registration fee covers the cost of the tractor safety booklet however additional fees for shipping the book directly to home address will be charged. Payment must be received to secure registration. Attendance with online classes is required for all students to become certified. The deadline to register is May 11,
Upon completing the online training course, the youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive their certification.
The test date is June 26. Tests will be staggered, so only one youth will be present at a time on location for the written and driving portion of the exam in compliance with social distancing standards.
Tests are held at the Northern New York Farmers Market, 8204 State Route 26.
Call 315-376-5270 mailbox 5277 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.