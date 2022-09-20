WATERTOWN — Even as call volumes remain the same as they were at the town of Watertown fire station, the number of volunteer firefighters has drastically fallen.

Just five years ago, in 2017, the department had 68 total firefighters. Fast forward to today, and those numbers have dropped by close to 50%.

A burning desire to serve others

Town of Watertown firefighters and EMTs get ready to put equipment away at the town of Watertown Fire Station. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
A burning desire to serve others

Firefighter and EMT John Dintelmann sweeps the floor after a town of Watertown fire truck leaves the station. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
A burning desire to serve others

A sign outside the town of Watertown fire station on Sept. 13 expresses a need for more volunteer firefighters. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
A burning desire to serve others

Town of Watertown Fire Chief David E. Johnston. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.