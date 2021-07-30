When you need them, they are there. Now, local ambulance services — Lewis County Search and Rescue and Carthage Area Rescue Squad — are seeking support.
Although both squads are partially volunteer and receive some support from the municipalities they serve, their budgets do not cover all their needs.
In seeking donations, the Lewis County Search and Rescue points out that during the COVID-19 pandemic first responders were on the frontline, providing care to local and surrounding communities.
The agency responded to more than 2,500 calls in 2020, “adapting to ever-changing guidelines and hospital regulations.”
All donations to the not-for-profit are applied to the continued efforts of providing fast and efficient emergency medical services.
The squad is staffed around the clock, offering all levels of care from basic EMTs to advanced life support paramedics, and everyone in between with 80% of the members as volunteers.
The squad has six ambulances and two fly cars. EMT classes are held in-house each fall and the squad is always accepting new members.
To donate, make checks payable to Lewis County Search & Rescue, Inc. and sent to them to P.O. Box 247, Lowville, NY 13367 or online at ww.lcsr-ems.org/make-a-donation.
For more information, call 315-376-7745.
In the campaign letter, the staff and Board of Directors of Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc. expressed thanks to the community for the continued support during the last year, especially the donations of food, masks and other personal protective gear, along with the monetary donations.
The squad also thanked the public for the emotional support through signs and banners.
CARS responded to roughly 1,534 emergency 911 calls and approximately 1,000 transports from Carthage Hospital to other hospitals throughout the state during last year.
The squad covers the towns of Champion and Wilna, including Deferiet and Great Bend and provides support to Natural Bridge, Harrisville and the town of Diana.
Over the past year, CARS purchased two new interosseous drills, two new stair chairs, and a “new-to-us” ambulance. The squad welcomed new providers to help maintain coverage to the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week year round.
“These providers have trained hard, and we are proud to say that we have four recent graduates of the EMT-Basic class and two graduates of the Paramedic Course,” states the letter.
In addition, at the time the letters were sent, four members were in paramedic programs, four in advanced EMT classes, and two in EMT classes.
The squad was also able to make updates to the rescue squad building, including purchasing a server to remain compliant with New York state and federal regulations on how patients’ protected health information has been stored. Updates were also made to the living quarters and office areas.
The squad currently has one Advanced Life Support fly car, three ALS ambulances, and one Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance.
The new rig was set up as a COVID ambulance with everything in that ambulance individually packaged as to limit exposure when getting supplies. A fogger also was purchased to decontaminate the ambulance after possible COVID-19 contact.
Due to the pandemic, fundraising has been limited and the costs of equipment, especially for personnel protective equipment, has increased, thus more than ever the squad is seeking donations.
Donations can be mailed to Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc., PO Box 714, Carthage, NY 13619 or made via PayPal, debit, or credit card on its website at www.carthageambulance.weebly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.