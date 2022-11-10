LOWVILLE — After serving for nearly 22 years, a local Lions Club member has stepped up to lead the District 20Y which covers 11 counties, basically a third of the state geographically from Binghamton to Clayton.

Shree A. Vora has taken the reins of the district that includes about 1,250 members. As a Lions Club International district governor, she acts as the chief administrative officer for the area.

