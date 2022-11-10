LOWVILLE — After serving for nearly 22 years, a local Lions Club member has stepped up to lead the District 20Y which covers 11 counties, basically a third of the state geographically from Binghamton to Clayton.
Shree A. Vora has taken the reins of the district that includes about 1,250 members. As a Lions Club International district governor, she acts as the chief administrative officer for the area.
The organization was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones and fellow Chicago businessmen to improve the community and abides by the slogan “We Serve.” LIONS stands for Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation’s Safety.
Mrs. Vora said her interest in service began in her youth, inspired by the Rev. Charles Richards of Edwards who introduced her to Lions International.
“I would do fundraisers for the Jerry Lewis Telethon each year,” she said.
She continued in service to the community by choosing nursing as her career.
Moving to Lowville in 1994, Mrs. Vora and her husband Dr. Manoj Vora were busy raising a family and building a private practice. In 2000 when Harvey and Mary Ingersoll invited the couple to join, they did.
“It was a good way to network, to meet people,” Mrs. Vora said, admitting that at first they were more dues-paying members and not very active the first 10 to 15 years.
As their children grew and left home, they had more time to commit. After their last daughter graduated high school in 2013, the opportunity arose to become more involved.
“Kelly Clark, the local president, was looking to move up,” Mrs. Vora said. “I stepped up to take over the annual calendar sale from Harvey Ingersoll and then worked with Steve Bingle on the duties of the president. He was good with all the computer work.”
She said people on the district level urged her to move up.
“I want to just be a worker bee not be in charge,” she said, but she took over the club’s presidency for 2015-16.
“My goal was to recruit 10 new members,” she said. “I made it close to my goal then repeated it the next year and doubled recruitment.”
For the past five years, Mrs. Vora has been on track to become the district governor. Her theme for her term is “share your story.” Her district governor pin is in the shape of a book that has the theme on the spine and the cover features eyeglasses and an angel.
One of the Lions’ missions involves recycling eyeglasses for those in need. Both Mrs. Vora’s parents had vision problems. The angel is in remembrance of her mother, who also was an avid reader.
Mrs. Vora said Lions strive to meet the needs of the community through service and promote fellowship through membership.
Lions International has five global causes — hunger, environment, vision, childhood cancer and diabetes.
Locally, the Lions have supported the Lowville Food Pantry obtaining a grant to purchase a van and trailer to help provide to outlaying portions of Lewis County which are considered food deserts.
As its legacy project in 2017 to commemorate 100 years of the international organization, the Lowville Lions created Lions Park on the corner of South State and Dayan streets.
As part of its environmental mission, the Lions have been collecting plastic bags that are recycled into benches, one of which is at Tops grocery store. The club has an ongoing eyeglasses collection at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, Kinney Drugs, Meade Opticians and Lewis County General Hospital. The Lions provide gas cards to families with children diagnosed with cancer and have a support program for people with diabetes.
“The feeling that you experience when you help someone is intangible,” she said. “Being a Lion is an opportunity to provide a service to the community in many ways. It’s a wonderful feeling knowing you made a difference.”
To learn more about becoming a Lion, call 315-778-8833 or 315-771-1817.
In addition to being a Lion, Mrs. Vora is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lewis County General Hospital auxiliaries and is a former member of the boards of the Lewis County Historical Society and Lowville Free Library.
Dr. and Mrs. Vora have three children, two of whom are also Lions — Amber Davison of Syracuse and Shamaa Vora of California — along with Nimi Vora who lives in the Netherlands.
