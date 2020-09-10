LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is seeking input from the public to determine its annual business awards honorees.
Until Friday, people can make their choices for Emerging Business of the Year, Social Responsibility Business of the Year, Most Innovative Business of the Year and Community Citizenship Award.
Nominations may be made online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/73P6XY7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.