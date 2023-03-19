HARRISVILLE — It has been a long time coming, but residents on the town of Diana water system will finally get usage meters installed just in time to meet the second deadline issued by the state on the matter.

All residents and businesses using the town water system have been asked to sign an easement to allow the town to install a water meter in their basements. The meters send the usage information electronically to a receiver that will be taken around on a vehicle by town staff at set intervals for the reading.

