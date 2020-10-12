COPENHAGEN — “Fingers crossed, we’re doing OK,” Copenhagen Department of Public Works Superintendent Doran Johnson said Monday, noting water is being pumped from wells off Woodbattle Road.
Since Sept. 22, the village has been under a state of emergency due to a water shortage. The village and a portion of Denmark that draws water from the Copenhagen Water Distribution System is covered by this state of emergency, which expires Oct. 21.
The village contracted with P&T Supply and Services Inc., of Watertown, to clean, sample and pump test the two wells off Woodbattle Road after a well off Stoddard Road, the system’s main plant, failed.
Mr. Johnson said new pipes have been laid and the filtration and chlorine injectors have been updated at the Woodbattle wells.
As of yet, the village has not had to haul water from Carthage. The villages entered into 30-day agreement Sept. 22 which specifics Carthage will provide water at a rate of $4.90 per 100 cubic feet of water, plus labor and equipment costs incurred.
Copenhagen has been under a water conservation notice since Sept. 10 due to drought conditions over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.