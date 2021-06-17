Water watch called off in village of Lowville
LOWVILLE — The water “watch” in the village is over now that levels in the municipal water tank are at a safe level once again.
Levels are now up to about 19 feet, according to Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise.
The watch was instituted over the weekend when levels were down to “a little below 12 feet.”
The quick refill despite limited rainfall since was attributed to a combination of increasing the filtration speed, according to Mr. Denise, along with village residents respecting the request not to water their grass or fill their pools and Kraft Heinz, minimizing their usage as much as possible.
“With everybody working together, it’s built itself right back up,” he said.
