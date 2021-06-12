LOWVILLE — With so many hot days with minimal rainfall, the village is watching water levels carefully. To avoid a problem, people are asked to keep water use to a minimum.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise said Saturday people are asked to avoid filling swimming pools or watering lawns until there is more rain and the depleted reservoir can recover.
Mr. Denise said they have spoken to Kraft Heinz, which uses more than a million gallons of water a day, about its water use. The company has agreed to try to minimize water use as much as possible. Mr. Denise said they have also spoken with Lowville Producers, which often fills tanker trunks with water to fill swimming pool.
The village is already in contact with the state in order to prevent a water crisis if rain doesn’t increase soon.
“There’s a four-step process with the (state) Department of Health. Step number one is a watch. Step number two is a warning. Step number three is an emergency and step number four is critical. At this point in time we are at step number one, a watch, because our levels are a little below 12 feet,” Mr. Denise said.
At the other end of the spectrum, a critical designation would mean the tank has less than 8 feet of water.
The tank supplies the village, a section of the town of Watson and a few homes in both New Bremen and Martinsburg.
