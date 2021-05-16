WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission and its partners at the Lewis, Jefferson, Hamilton, Herkimer and Oneida County Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 will present “Watershed Wednesday Webinars” in May and June, as the in-person Black River Watershed Conference has been postponed again this year. All webinars are free, presented via Zoom and require preregistration. This information is also available on the commission’s website at tughill.org/black-river-watershed-wednesdays-2021/.
— Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in a Changing Climate: Changing Forests and Identification and Management, 3 p.m. Wednesday
Dr. Lindsey Rustad will give an overview of her 30-plus years of research in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on how climate is altering the composition of northeastern forests, from a global perspective to local impacts. Caroline Marschner will discuss eastern hemlock, its role in New York ecosystems, hemlock woolly adelgid identification and management, and implications of climate change on this aggressive forest pest.
To register visit: http://wdt.me/wGL4BE
— Ice and Snow Best Practices: Communication and Consensus, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26
Ice and snow removal must balance cost, public safety and environmental considerations. Having a clear consensus on the expected level of service allows everyone a basis to communicate. Tim Hunt, highway superintendent at the Lewis County Highway Department, has extensive experience in local government and has served in various leadership roles throughout New York. He has presented at the Cornell Local Roads Programs highway school on procurement issues and currently teaches a budgeting class entitled “Dollars and Sense of Municipal Budgeting.” Tim brings a diverse and balanced approach to highway management issues.
To register visit: http://wdt.me/7C4gVW
— Weather Resilience: Tips for Improving Your Community’s Ability to Respond to Severe Weather, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2
In the Northeast, extreme weather events like floods, heat waves, changing precipitation patterns and storms are increasing in frequency and severity. The ability of local communities to cope with the immediate impact and recover from the aftermath is critical to their continued well-being. In this session, Mary Austerman, New York Sea Grant and Khristopher Dodson, Environmental Finance Center, will look at tools communities can use to be better adapted to these conditions, funding programs to support related planning processes and project implementation, and hear about other community experiences that can be replicated in the Black River Watershed and beyond. Participants will learn to access and use tools and become more familiar with funding programs to support projects for local priorities related to extreme weather events as well as understand how other communities have made themselves more resilient to future events.
To register visit: http://wdt.me/ASeB72
— SWCD Municipal Assistance Programming — Presentation and Panel Discussion, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9
Brian Steinmuller, assistant director of the NYS Soil and Water Conservation Committee, will discuss county soil and water conservation district (SWCD) municipal assistance programs including stormwater pollution prevention, green infrastructure, North Atlantic Aquatic Connectivity Collaborative, stream corridor and floodplain management, forestry management and more. Brian will also discuss how SWCDs and municipalities can cooperate and coordinate programs through intermunicipal agreements.
To register visit: http://wdt.me/pVXBfJ
— Hamilton and Herkimer County Conservation Initiatives in the Black River Watershed, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16
Jaime Parslow, district technician, Hamilton County SWCD, will present an overview of the green infrastructure project in Inlet’s Arrowhead Park and an update to the county’s lake monitoring project. Katherine Whitcomb and Robert Tilbe of the Herkimer County SWCD will present Streambank Stabilization –
Stake Your Bank, an overview of a partnered project with the Herkimer County BOCES Conservation Class, Herkimer County Highway Department, and the Herkimer County SWCD. This project utilizes streamco willow stakes as part of a larger streambank stabilization project.
To register visit: http://wdt.me/dyQFha
