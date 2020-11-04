LOWVILLE — A Watertown man was arrested in Lewis County this week after police say they found him in a stolen truck, off the road and stuck inside it.
Jack G. Iams, 27, 2551 Ridge Road, Watertown, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Monday with third-degree grand larceny.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Iams allegedly stole a 2008 Dodge Ram in the town of Turin and was later found by a passing deputy shortly after he had driven it off the road, where it became stuck.
He was processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building and arraigned virtually in the town of Harrisburg. He was later released on his own recognizance.
