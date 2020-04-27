CROGHAN — A Watertown man, formerly of Copenhagen, was charged Tuesday with two felonies relating to an alleged burglary incident on Sept. 5 in the town of Croghan.
Jeremy F. Snyder, 34, was charged with two counts of felony assault with the intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property worth more than $1,000 and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 years old, a misdemeanor.
According to the State Police’s online arrest blotter, the investigation into the incident is pending, but no further information was provided.
Mr. Snyder was previously charged with grand larceny by State Police on Sept. 3 for a Sept. 2 incident in Calcium.
He was charged with, convicted and sentenced to state prison for similar charges on multiple occasions since 2010.
