A Watertown man was charged with drunken driving by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours of the new year in the town of Denmark.
Marcus M. Woodard, 20, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, underage possession of alcohol and other traffic violations.
At about 1:53 a.m., Mr. Woodard was allegedly stopped on the side of State Route 12, and told a deputy that checked on him that he had pulled over to use his cell phone.
According to the news release on the incident, the deputy investigated and charged Mr. Woodard with DWI.
Mr. Woodard was issued tickets to be returned to the Denmark Town Court at a later date and released.
The following were also charged with DWIs and other related charges:
Derek G. Halko, 29, Watson, with aggravated DWI by state police at 11:01 p.m. Sunday on Number Four Road in the town of Watson.
His BAC was not reported. A BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Richard D. Wheeler Jr., 21, Fort Drum, was charged by Watertown city police at 2:46 a.m. on Dec. 22 on the 500 Block of Mill Street in Watertown.
His BAC was not reported.
Mr. Wheeler was additionally charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unsafe backing, speeding and driving a motor vehicle on or across a sidewalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.