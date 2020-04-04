WATERTOWN — With people having to stay at home, city police officers have not been as busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of police calls have drastically decreased during this time of self-isolating, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said.
City police were called out on 2,054 “Blotter calls” from March 1 until April 3 this year, down from 2,317 — or 263 fewer calls — for the same time period in 2019.
“I think it’s down because people are at home,” Detective Donoghue said. “They’re self-isolating, If they’re home, they’re not driving and they’re not committing crimes.”
Since the pandemic began and people started staying home, he’s noticed there hasn’t been too many felonies or serious crimes committed in Watertown. He could only recall one incident during the past several weeks — a third-degree robbery in which a man was robbed while visiting a friend.
Police officers have been a regular patrol since the crisis happened, he said. They might be more visible since they’re less busy, he said.
Traffic stops are down in the other areas of Jefferson County because fewer people are on the road and are staying home, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said.
But the coronavirus is having a “minimum impact” on the sheriff’s department otherwise, she said.
“There hasn’t been an obvious spike in crime or difference in any way,” she said.
Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli also hasn’t noticed too much of a change in police calls or criminal behavior since COVID-19 began.
However, he’s observed more verbal harassment type offenses with people going on Facebook saying things about others. There was also a rash of break-ins of people’s summer camps a few weeks back.
“There really hasn’t been anything out of the ordinary,” Sheriff Carpinelli said.
He hopes that trend will continue as the self-distancing and self-isolation drags on during the weeks of the pandemic to come.
