LOWVILLE — A man who was kayaking on the Beaver River in the town of Watson this weekend was carried back to the trailhead after a knee injury made it impossible for him to walk.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a forest ranger was able to find a member of the kayaker’s group and direct other rescuers to the location after the 911 call came through dispatch on Saturday just before 1 p.m.
The 40-year-old man from Attica had been walking along the river’s shore near Eagle Falls when the injury occurred.
He was not able to put weight on his leg and was “packaged into a litter” and carried the half-mile to the trailhead by his fellow kayakers, the forest ranger, a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy and members of county search and rescue and the Croghan Fire Department.
He was taken to Lewis County Hospital for treatment.
