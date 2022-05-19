NEW BREMEN — The suspect in an animal cruelty investigation led police on a short chase through the town of New Bremen on Wednesday, leading to three misdemeanor charges.
Jared G. Lehman 37, of Erie Canal Road in the town of Watson, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle, and was issued multiple traffic tickets by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release and a spokesperson for the department.
A deputy tried to pull Mr. Lehman over on Route 812 at about 1:42 p.m. for traffic infractions, but he allegedly continued driving at about 30 to 40 mph without stopping.
When the stop was made, the release said Mr. Lehman “briefly resisted arrest” before deputies were “able to gain control.”
He was taken to the county Public Safety Building where he was issued tickets to appear in New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
He was also charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty infractions under Section 353 of state Agriculture and Markets Law resulting from an investigation that began from a complaint made on Sunday.
The investigation found that Mr. Lehman had allegedly failed to give food and water to his two dogs “for the last few weeks.”
The sheriff’s office spokesperson handling the case said that the dogs were removed from Mr. Lehman’s custody.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Watson Town Court for the animal cruelty case.
