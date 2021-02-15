LOWVILLE — A Watson man is facing assault charges following a Feb. 7 domestic dispute in the town of Lyonsdale.
Isaac P. Juby, 24, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies the same day with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and second-degree strangulation, a felony.
According to the sheriff’s office, at about 12:21 p.m. that day, deputies responded to reports of a physical domestic incident on Wildcat Road in the town of Lyonsdale.
When deputies arrived, both parties involved in the incident were separated by family members. Upon further investigation, deputies allege Juby choked a female with two hands and left bruising around her neck. Juby also allegedly punched the female in the face with a closed fist.
The female was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where she was treated for injuries she suffered during the incident.
Juby was taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he was charged by deputies. He was later arraigned in CAP Court, then released on his own recognizance.
State police and Port Leyden Fire and Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.
