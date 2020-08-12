Watson News

Well, over the last two weeks, I finished the furniture I was building for my patio and the patio has been completed. It is awesome, love it. Richard Baxter, designed and constructed it. I highly recommend his work, even on the days when the heat was beyond bearable, he was working non-stop, a truly admirable quality. I love to set on the patio and read, visit, or just enjoy the quiet. It’ll be even nicer when Ray gets the grass growing better, which he is working on. Unfortunately, when the temperature is in the high 80’s plus, I prefer inside with the air conditioner running.
At the July town of Watson Board Meeting, the board passed Resolution No. 6 to accept Development Authority of the North Country Technical Services Agreement; accepted Resolution No. 7 Inter-Municipal Agreement with the Lewis County Planning Department regarding contributions to assist in the Watson Town-Wide Comprehensive Plan; Adopted Resolution No. 8 to adopt New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Lateral Restrictions; the Planning Board requested a computer for town business, Supervisor Crowell will have Tim check out laptops they have available. A motion was made to accept Tim Lee’s resignation as Code Enforcement Officer. Tim has agreed to assist his replacement and act as a consultant; the board hired Tim Lee as a consultant at $20 per hour. They received one application so far, Robert O’Brian who the board hired as Interim Code Enforcement Officer until the Aug. 12 meeting, at which time they will make a decision on a permanent position. Therefore if you are interested in the position, you need to contact the town promptly. Supervisor Crowell discussed the quote for a webcam set up and training for virtual meetings. Motion made and passed to purchase the Webcam. Reminded the board the first budget meeting will be July 30. Motion for payment of bills, carried. Accepted monthly reports. Meeting adjourned at 8 p.m. Next regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. l2.
The first budget meeting was held today, July 30. Present were, Supervisor Crowell; all four Councilmen: Hanno, Pominville, Hoch and Freeman; Highway Superintendent Dosztan; Clerk/Tax Collector Merry; Assessor Gratch; Finance: Scott Lawrence and myself. The meeting was very well organized and productive. The next budget meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 27.
All town meetings including budget meetings are open to the public.
The Lowville Food Pantry is holding a garage sale at the new building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Also, remember to purchase a chance on the Meat Cheese Lovers Plus Raffle. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. You can purchase tickets at the Lowville Food Pantry, Lowville American Legion, or Lowville Farmers Co-op The drawing will be on Sept. 19.
I strongly support Senator Griffo and Assemblyman Blankenbush in their challenge to give the power back to those we appointed to be our voice. It’s time for Governor Cuomo to step back and let our government run the way the state constitution intended with co-equal branches and separation of powers. We are intended to fair representation and those we elected know our situations and work on our behalf.
Phyllis Ward has shared with me some clippings that Anna Ward had accumulated during her life, I would like to share some of them with you in my Watson News. The one I have picked for this week is: “We are all children of one father — and the sooner we stop calling each other names, the better” George Bernard Shaw.
Vicki Roy is a resident of the town of Watson. She welcomes your news and may be contacted at 315-376-3841, 6441 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, or vroy53@gmail.com.
