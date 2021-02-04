LOWVILLE— A town of Watson justice has resigned after pleading guilty to a charge that he “keyed” another town official’s vehicle.
Gregory H. Burker’s resignation, which became effective Dec. 31, ends an investigation into the incident being conducted by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, according to a statement Thursday by the commission.
Mr. Burker, who is not an attorney, has served as a town justice since January 1999. His latest term was due to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
According to the commission, it opened an investigation on Oct. 29 into allegations that Mr. Burker had been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing an unidentified town official’s vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot. The commission said Mr. Burker’s action were “apparently in reaction to the town’s denial of his request to provide health insurance.”
On the day the commission launched its investigation, Mr. Burker pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, in connection with the vandalism.
As part of the commission’s ending its investigation, Mr. Burker has entered into a stipulation agreement with the commission in which he agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.
