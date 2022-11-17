CARTHAGE — The execution of a temporary extreme risk protection order led to the arrest of a village resident.
While investigating an Oct. 13 incident, village police Chief Reginald Huber deemed it necessary to obtain and execute the court order which under the state “red flag” law prohibits a person who may be dangerous to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing guns.
It is alleged that Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of 825 Edwards St., fired a shotgun three times at two men in a parked car on the village street on Oct. 13. According to the chief, the men, who were reportedly from Lewis County, sustained wounds but did not seek medical attention.
“The purpose was to get the guns out of his possession while we continued the investigation,” Chief Huber said.
Using caution, the village police chief sought assistance from state police to gain entry to the home of the suspect on Wednesday.
Village police seized a total of 14 weapons, including two assault rifles, hunting rifles, shotguns and a handgun.
Chief Huber said Mr. Skaggs is scheduled to have a hearing in Jefferson County Supreme Court Nov. 22 to determine if he is at risk to himself or others or if his weapons should be returned.
During the search on Wednesday, state police executed a warrant they had for an unrelated charge and took Mr. Skaggs into custody.
It is alleged that Mr. Skaggs was involved in the Oct. 26 burglaries at a hunting camp in the town of Diana for which Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, were also charged.
In July, Mr. Skaggs was arrested by state police on several weapons charges and a drug charge.
