Webb assessor accused of placing hidden camera

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WEBB — The assessor for the town of Webb was charged Jan. 27 with eavesdropping, a class E felony, according to a news release from the New York State Police.

State police charged Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, following an investigation into allegations that he placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office, the release said.

