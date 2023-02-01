WEBB — The assessor for the town of Webb was charged Jan. 27 with eavesdropping, a class E felony, according to a news release from the New York State Police.
State police charged Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, following an investigation into allegations that he placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.