WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will be hosting a hybrid webinar event on the history of the Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin.
Scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29, the ski resort will host a panelist presentation on-site, which will also be broadcast online via Zoom. Webinar attendance is free of charge, but preregistration is required.
For better or worse, snow has long shaped the history of the Tug Hill region, and “snow stories” are thoroughly intertwined with the lived experiences of its inhabitants. The economic boom following World War II and the Alpine expertise of returning 10th Mountain Division veterans cultivated a growing skiing craze in the eastern United States. The start of a booming winter sports industry found an outpost at Snow Ridge, transforming the small town of Turin.
In its 70 plus years of operation, the Snow Ridge Ski Resort has evolved from a family-owned ski hill serviced by one handmade engine-operated rope tow into a hotspot that — in its golden age — produced Olympic racers, served as the staging ground for cutting-edge athletic technology, and even hosted foreign dignitaries.
Presenters include Jerry Britton and Bronny Davis, co-authors of “White Magic: The Story of Snow Ridge Ski Area”; Nancy Grisham (née Williams), daughter of one of the original owners; Tom Smith, a Snow Ridge racer, coach and employee; and the current owner and general manager, Nick Mir.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.