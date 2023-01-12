Webinar scheduled on history of Snow Ridge

A scene of Snow Ridge Ski Resort from yesteryear. Courtesy of Snow Ridge

WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will be hosting a hybrid webinar event on the history of the Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin.

Scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29, the ski resort will host a panelist presentation on-site, which will also be broadcast online via Zoom. Webinar attendance is free of charge, but preregistration is required.

