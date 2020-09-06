Website packages available for Lewis County small businesses

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Industrial Development Agency/Naturally Lewis is partnering with mynny.biz to provide an online website platform for local businesses.
The recent wave of business shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of having an online presence to market business. In an effort to “Reboot Lewis County,” Naturally Lewis has teamed up with Coughlin to come up with a cost effective, local solution to streamline and improve online marketing for small businesses in the north country.
“We believe that small businesses are the soul of the American economy, so we created the mynny.biz website builder platform to help Northern New York small businesses compete and succeed in the digital realm,” said Mike Biolsi, mynny.biz developer.
Traditional website builders offer packages of hardware, software and resources that make the task of creating professional websites easier and more cost effective. Mynny.biz is not just a website builder, it offers Northern New York businesses website packages that include personalized company email accounts, a high-end server, management assistance and tools to help your business grow.
Mynny.biz plans start at $25 per month to give you a fully functional website. Naturally Lewis is partnering with mynny.biz to offer the first 20 Lewis County businesses that sign up the opportunity to receive additional discounts. The Naturally Lewis special offer includes $10 per month discount for the first year, a reduced setup fee and free site design on the first five pages.
“When the pandemic hit, it was clear that our small businesses were struggling to survive and that having a web presence was vital to business survival and growth,” said Brittany Davis, executive director of Lewis County Economic Development. “This innovative partnership will provide high-quality, low-cost website solutions, allowing our small businesses to market their products and services in a more efficient way to residents, tourists and customers near and far.”
For more information visit mynny.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.