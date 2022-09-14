WATSON — Tucked away in the woods of town of Watson, a little church has stood for more than 100 years.
WATSON — Tucked away in the woods of town of Watson, a little church has stood for more than 100 years.
The Pine Grove Community Church, at located at the intersection of Pine Grove and Austin Roads was built in 1896.
“Lucian Rumble, a local carpenter, was the builder and architect,” said Suzanne Matuszczak, a member of the church’s board. “He designed the interior from a little theater he had seen on his travels. To our knowledge there is only one other church of this design remaining in the world.”
The church board hosted its annual meeting and ice cream social Aug. 14 with about 60 people in attendance on the warm sunny day.
This year the organizers asked visitors who were married in the church to bring along a wedding photo to be displayed. The results ranged in photographs from 1951 to 1979.
The longest married couple according to Ms. Matuszczak was James And Phyllis Ward, married Dec. 5, 1951 when they were both 17 years old. They had been married 68 years when Mr. Ward passed away in 2019. Mrs. Ward is a member of the church’s board.
Music was provided by “Bailey-Wix” — Vernon, Cheryl, Beau and Micky Bailey. Stewart’s Shops donate the ice cream and all the toppings each year for the ice cream social.
According to Ms. Matuszczak, the church was used for many years by the Methodist, in the 1940s the Mennonites began using the church until around 1990. The church was idle until 1997 when several individuals interested in preservation of the church formed the “Pine Grove Community Church Preservation Society.” Charter members were Bob Fields, Clayton Bailey, Greg Burker, John Kozick, Lisa Becker and Kevin McArdle. In 2009, the Pine Grove Community Church was added to the Register of Historic Places
“The preservation society continues to keep the historic church usable for church services, gatherings, memorials, weddings and funerals,” Ms. Matuszczak said. “It is a non-denominational facility accessible to the general public.”
Each December a holiday candle light service is held.
The preservation society accepts donations to aid with the upkeep and repair of the historic church.
“A great deal of work has been done over the years to preserve the church including replacing the steeple and this summer repairing windows with salvaged glass,” Ms. Matuszczak said.
For information about the church or preservation society, contact board president Donna Kozick, 6853 Austin Road, Glenfield, NY 13343.
